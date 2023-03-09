NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Middletown’s Street Department Superintendent appeared in Struthers Municipal Court Thursday accused of attacking a woman.

John Melvin pleaded not guilty to a domestic violence charge. His bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to not have contact with the victim.

Melvin, who lives in Poland Township, was arrested over the weekend.

Police say the woman is confined to a wheelchair and told officers Melvin had been punching her repeatedly and knocked her down during arguments Saturday and Sunday.

She also claims Melvin had placed a lock on a kitchen cabinet so she could not reach food items.