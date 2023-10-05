NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Michael Fox passed away in 2006. He loved motorsports and was nationally recognized in kart racing as a teenager.

Doug Baer started a foundation in his honor 16 years ago. A big part of that is an annual car show. Over 300 classic cars will be on display Sunday, Oct. 8 at Springfield Local High School in New Middletown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trick-or-treating, a costume contest, food trucks and raffles will be part of the event.

Fox never got the chance to go to a professional racing school. The Remembrance Foundation gives aspiring drivers that chance.

“Send a young racer to the BMW Racing School in Greer, South Carolina, all expenses paid, where they will learn how to handle cars and hopefully pursue their racing dreams,” Baer said.

The Micheal Fox Foundation has raised over $70,000, to send around a dozen kids to racing school over the last 15 years.