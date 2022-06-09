(WKBN) – A New Middletown man convicted of robbing an Austintown bank in February 2021 was sentenced Thursday in federal court.

Robert Porter, IV, was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing the Premier Bank on Kirk Road. He will be given credit for time served.

Porter was arrested on February 26, the same day he robbed the bank. Reports at the time said the car he was driving at the time of the robbery was found on fire on Windsor Avenue and Loveland Road in Youngstown. Porter was found a few blocks away at a fire station on Midlothian Boulevard.

The affidavit said Porter told township detectives his day began by stealing an unoccupied car that was running on Market Street in Youngstown, buying drugs, then heading to Austintown. He wrote a note demanding money and thought about robbing a different bank but got scared before calming down and deciding on robbing the bank on Kirk Road, according to the affidavit in the case.

He pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of bank robbery.