New Middletown girl collects clothing items for ‘Socktober’

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young lady from New Middeltown is helping keep the homeless warm as the colder months approach.

Francesca Battaglini is collecting brand new socks and underwear for infants, kids, women and men of all shapes and sizes.

This is Battaglini’s second year of doing a Socktober. Last year she collected 500 pairs of socks and underwear.

This year she’s already collected over 200 socks.

Battaglini says she came up with Socktober because of her goal to help others.

“I found this video on YouTube of people who really needs socks, wearing really old disgusting socks, and I though it would be nice if I can start donating socks,” said Battaglini.

If you would like to donate to Socktober 2020, you can find more information on Battaglini’s Facebook page.

