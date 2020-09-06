New Middletown farmers organize tractor parade after canceled Canfield Fair



They traveled a 20-mile route from New Middletown to Petersburg to Springfield and back

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you were traveling in New Middletown Sunday afternoon, you might have noticed a few tractors on the road.

Farmers in New Middletown held a tractor parade Sunday to showcase their fancy machines.

The farmers usually have the chance to show off their tractors at the Canfield Fair, but they didn’t get to after the fair moved to a Junior Fair only event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My friend Ken and I thought we should get together for a tractor ride just for fun. Kind of give a little bit of community support,” said organizer Dan Schilling.

The tractors in the parade ranged from newer models to tractors dating back to the 1930’s.

They traveled a 20-mile route from New Middletown to Petersburg to Springfield and back.

