SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Construction may have started last month, but work on a new memorial walkway for the late Gary Meszaros has been going on for quite a while.

“About six years ago, we decided we wanted to do something to commemorate his legacy,” said Rachel Meszaros.

Rachel’s father, who died in 2015, was a co-founder of the very first Quaker Steak and Lube in downtown Sharon in 1974. During his life, Gary supported a number of local charities. A foundation set up in his name has raised money not only for the riverwalk but to give back to the community.

“Anything that really needed funds he tried. It was over 25 different charities that we’ve donated back to,” said Rachel.

Now, thanks to fundraising and a state grant of more than $100,000, the project will stretch along the Shenango River next to the restaurant.

Work on this project should be done in June, just in time for it to be part of a number of community activities including a huge fireworks display over the Shenango River in July.

“We really wanted to bring something back, but also highlight that this is where events started too, you know? Events were always happening downtown,” said downtown Sharon events coordinator Courtney Cilli.

“There’s going to be lighting and benches and planters and stuff, trying to tie it into the Lube property, the downtown area, be able to have events and stuff on it,” said Rachel.

But most importantly, Rachel said the finished walkway will be another way to remember her father.