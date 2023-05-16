HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Meijer’s new supercenter is now open for business in Trumbull County.

The store celebrated its grand opening in the Eastwood Mall Complex on Tuesday. Customers flocked to the 159,000-square-foot store to check out what it has to offer.

The store sells everything from groceries, fresh produce, flowers, plants, pharmacy items, pet supplies, electronics and clothing.

There were 350 people hired to work as team members at the store.

“It’s been amazing. Everyone is so excited to see what it looks like. Still in the community, there’s a lot of people that don’t know Meijer yet, so for them to be able to experience what it is has been really exciting,” said store director Patrick Hughes.

The Howland location is one of two Meijer supercenters that opened Tuesday in Ohio. The other is in Wooster.

It brings the total number of Meijer stores in the Buckeye state to 52.