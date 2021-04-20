New medical facility ready for underserved Valley community

Steward Health is opening the new facility

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley’s newest stand-alone medical facility is open now for patients in Austintown.

The ribbon was cut Tuesday for the Steward Primary and Multispecialty Care center on State Route 46.

The facility will offer primary care services as well as general surgery, urology and gastroenterology.

“Being able to expand, specifically in Austintown and THE west side of Youngstown, has been something we’ve been talking about for a long time. We’ve been fairly devoid of medical services compared to neighboring communities. I wanted to make a change,” said Dr. James Shina.

Administrators hope this new facility, along with another on Ohltown Road a couple of miles away, will boost Steward Health’s presence in this part of the Valley.