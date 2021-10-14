New master plan: Lake committee lays out future for Mosquito Lake

(WKBN) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District held a virtual meeting Thursday night for input on suggested changes to the Mosquito Creek Lake Master Plan.

Mosquito Lake is getting plenty attention now that the lake committee wants to revitalize the area after years of neglect. The goal of Thursday night’s meeting was to go over the master plan and get input from residents.

“The last time we updated the Mosquito Creek Master Plan was in 1994, so way over due,” said Heather Wood, the master plan lead.

She says master plans are typically good for 20 to 25 years. This is necessary before any changes are made to the land.

“It projects what could and should happen over the life of the project but remains flexible based on changing conditions,” Wood said.

The master plan serves as an umbrella document. There are many different plans that fall under it. For example, there is a cultural resource management plan and an invasive species plan.

“We’re always trying to balance recreational needs and desires, community needs and desires along with protecting our valuable resources.

During the meeting, the people in attendance were placed into breakout rooms to discuss various ideas they have for the Mosquito Creek Master Plan.

One caller mentioned that the lake is in his backyard and he would like to see something worked on with the sewage runoff.

Another attendee mentioned they would like to see more winter activities incorporated.

“Maybe snow shoeing or ice fishing demonstration or something along that line. I think that would be great to offer that to the public,” the attendee said.

The conversation didn’t end at Thursday’s meeting.

The Mosquito Creek Lake staff say anyone can reach out with more input at anytime.