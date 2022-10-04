WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is holding its grand opening of Mac’s Market Community Store to highlight fresh produce in Warren.

TNP partnered with The Healthy Community Store Initiative to help store owners offer healthy foods and was able to expand its fresh produce offerings by receiving refrigeration as an incentive through the program.

Fresh produce offered steps away in Girard

The grand opening is Thursday, October 6 at Mac’s Market at 710 Highland Ave, in Warren at 11 a.m. Mac’s Market is the only Black-owned community store on the southwest side of Warren that offers healthy foods.

TNP released the Warren Community Food Security Strategic Plan in 2017, which identified impediments to healthy food access and emphasized the need to take a multi-faceted approach to working within the food system, including supporting urban agriculture, farmers markets and partnering with existing retail nodes like corner stores to increase fresh food offerings.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is a 501(c)3 community development organization serving the neighborhoods of Warren. Its mission is to empower residents through programming and projects that improve the quality of life in the neighborhoods of Warren and Trumbull County. For more information, visit www.tnpwarren.org.