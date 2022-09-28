BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Southern Park Mall announced on its Facebook page that a new convenience market has opened inside of the mall.

32GO Self-Pay Market opened Wednesday. The market has beverages, snacks, candy, sandwiches and more.

According to a press release, 32GO Self-Pay market is digitally managed and will not have associates at the store full-time. Instead, guests will use a self-pay kiosk while they are monitored by security cameras.

The store is open 24 hours to benefit employees who are working after hours or mall walkers who start their morning before the mall opens.

“We strive to offer unique retail, food and entertainment options, and when we can welcome exclusive local destinations like 32GO, it’s even better!” said Southern Park Mall General Manager Brian Gabbert.

According to a press release, 32GO Self-Pay Market is located next to American Eagle in the Buffalo Wild Wings concourse.