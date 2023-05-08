BAZETTA TWP, Ohio (WKBN) — Just in time to kick off boating season, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is celebrating the new marina building at Mosquito Lake State Park.

“This new building is a dream come true for the mosquito lake community and everyone passing through,” said Director Mary Mertz of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Three weeks before the unofficial start to summer, the new marina building at Mosquito Lake State Park is now open.

“People want new and they want inviting, this is something that’s really going to help also just promote mosquito lake,” said Chief Glen Cobb of Ohio State Parks and Watercraft.

State and local officials marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting outside the facility and a proclamation from state Sen. Sandra O’Brien.

“This is a wonderful wonderful day and I was just so happy to be able to get a senate recognition for them I hope they consider it special cuz we’re very proud of our park here,” O’Brien said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimates about 3 million people visit Mosquito Lake each year.

“The one thing missing was this top-notch building to welcome all the boaters and anglers that already call this a prime destination,” Mertz said.

The new building cost about a million dollars and is about triple the size of the old one. It now includes year-round full-service restrooms in addition to outdoor seating, boat rentals, fishing supplies and snacks. Other improvements including a new fuel dock and upgraded docks were also completed.

“Our goal is to get people outside, to get them to connect with nature so they have fun, they appreciate it, they learn something about conservation and that we can count on people in the future to protect these beautiful places,” Mertz said.