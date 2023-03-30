BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The new marina at Mosquito Lake is open for business.

The new building is three times the size of the old one and includes new flush toilets and ADA-accessible fueling docks. The project cost $2 million.

Boat rentals and gas sales begin April 15. The marina is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 15, but will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. after that.

The marina officers bait, tackle, marine accessories and food items.

A grand opening is planned for May 8.

Mansfield-based Schraedly Marine is operating the marina. The company outbid the previous owner Joe Sofchek for the contract.