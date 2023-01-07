YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new Mahoning County prosecutor has been chosen.

The Mahoning County Democratic Central Committee members took a vote Saturday choosing Gina DeGenova to take the position.

One-hundred-nine ballots were cast and 79 of those votes went to DeGenova.

DeGenova is the first female prosecutor to hold the position. She takes the place of former prosecutor Paul Gains who retired in November.

Gains served in the position for over 25 years, being elected in 1996. Prior to that, he served as a Youngstown police officer for 10 years.

DeGenova was appointed as interim prosecutor until the vote was cast. She has spent the past two years under Gains as Chief Assistant Prosecutor.