AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mahoning County’s newest Humane Agents are already on the job, just a day after being sworn-in.

Jane MacMurchy and Brittany Price of Animal Charity of Ohio took their oaths yesterday.

They will now assist the county’s only other agent with the cases of animal abuse and neglect, currently more than twenty cases are being investigated, and new cases come in every day.

WKBN will talk with agents about the growing need, not only for more investigations, but donations to keep Animal Charity afloat.

