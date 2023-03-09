YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new machine manufactured by JuggerBot 3D was unveiled Thursday at the Youngstown Business Incubator.

BDI Additive purchased this Fused Granulate Fabrication machine. FGF is an extrusion-based 3D printing technique using melted plastic pellets that are fed through a nozzle. The machine will be used to manufacture spare parts. It can also print parts as big as three feet by four feet.

CEO of the Youngstown Business Incubator Barb Ewing says this unveiling is a win for Youngstown.

“For us, the partnership is really about JuggerBot’s success and helping them to grow and expand and to make the BDI additive division more successful,” Ewig said. “So, you know, as they grow, it will help to grow the industry in Youngstown, absolutely.”

Ewing also says they are close to being able to begin renovations on their facility. This will help companies to continue to grow in Youngstown.