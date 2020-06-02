New logo to replace Home Savings in Youngstown skyline revealed

Premier Bank is the product of a merger between Home Savings Bank and First Federal Bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new logo for Premier Bank, the product of a Home Savings Bank and First Federal Bank merger, was released Tuesday.

This new logo will replace the Home Savings logo on the building downtown that’s currently a big part of the Youngstown skyline.

The new tagline “Powered by People” reflects both banks’ longstanding commitments to their customers, employees and communities, according to the company’s news release.

The combined 78 branches will begin using the new name and logo in June.

There will be a relaunched website and updated mobile app later this summer.