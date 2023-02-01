BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place in the Mahoning Valley to help children and families in need

Alta Behavioral Healthcare has a new location along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. It had outgrown another nearby facility. The new space is bigger, which allows Alta to double its capacity and increase its counseling staff. That in turn helps the number of families it can serve.

“The demand for services at Alta have have been off the charts and we had a waiting list at our Boardman office because we didn’t have the capacity to serve them here. Here we can have more staff in the building and serve more families from Boardman, Poland Canfield and even the far edge of the county,” said CEO Joe Shorokey.

Alta provides services to children up to the age of 21, plus individual work and family work all in one location.