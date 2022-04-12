WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant specializing in Ramen noodle bowls and other Japanese cuisine will soon be opening in downtown Warren.

Noodlefun had a few setbacks with construction and building material delays but is expected to open for business next month.

The restaurant is located on North Park Avenue.

Owner Nate Barker also owns the West and Main restaurant near Courthouse Square. He’s been doing Ramen noodle nights there each Tuesday for almost a year. It became so popular that the noodles kept selling out earlier and earlier.

“It’s different. It’s warm. It’s comforting. It can be so many different things. Ramen isn’t a set noodle or topping. There are so many options. It’s quick and filling,” Barker said.

Barker calls Noodlefun his passion project. The restaurant will feature different artwork from area artists.

Even the tables are a work of art.