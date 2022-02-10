TRUMBULL, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP) is announcing a new partnership that focuses on farmers getting their start with growing and marketing fresh food.

The Beginner Farmer Training Program is a result of a partnership between TNP and Central State University Extension (CSUE).

The kick-off is open to the public at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at BRITE Energy Innovators at 125 W. Market St. in Warren.

The Beginner Farmer Training program is a three-year funded grant through the USDA. The program’s goal is to train people to start successful commercial farms and to help existing farmers improve or diversify their farms.

The program is open to all individuals who have never managed a farm but is focused on assisting minorities and veterans.

CSU will provide all the resources and USDA loans for the program. TNP will be an external partner by providing site locations and access throughout Mahoning Valley for the program.