NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- A new Goodwill store location is scheduled to open Wednesday morning in Trumbull County.

According to a press release, a grand opening will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at the location on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles. This is an event in conjunction with the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber

In September 2022, it was announced that there were plans to bring another Goodwill location to the area.

“We have a great team in our new location that we look forward to growing, and we are excited to serve our Niles donors and customers,” said Mary Ellen Gaughan, Vice President of Sales and Production of Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries.

The store location and donation center hours are open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.