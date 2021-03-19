New Local Artisan’s Loft coming to Valley

Soon it'll feature original, homemade work from up to 25 different makers from across the Valley

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new shop coming to Main Street in Columbiana County all about showcasing the work of local artisans.

‘The Local Artisan’s Loft’ is currently under construction.

Kristen Devore, the owner of ‘The Local Artisan’s Loft’, is hoping to fill a need for her fellow artisans who might be unable to find somewhere to show off their work.

“I’m on all the waiting lists in the area and kind of just got tired of waiting for a spot to open up and thought what better place than Columbiana to really support this and all these gorgeous shops?” Devore said. “It would be good to have a shop strictly just for local artisans.”

She’s aiming to open up shop on April 15 and still has space for more artisans.