New Liberty Twp. fire truck in service

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Township Fire Department put their brand new fire truck in service this morning.

The 2019 Sutphen Engine will be their main fire engine and will respond to all accidents and fires.

The new truck holds a thousand gallons of water and carries the Jaws of Life, tools used to pry open cars involved in accidents.

It’s the first new engine the department has purchased in a decade. Some of the trucks they currently use are more than 25 years old.

Fire Chief Gus Birch says the engine cost about $485,000.

“It’s a lot of money. Again, we aren’t able to do our job though if we don’t have the proper equipment, the proper staffing. We did go out and take a loan out for this truck. It’s at least for ten years,” said Chief Birch.

Firefighters and others in attendance also participated in the ceremonial “pushing of the new apparatus” into the fire station where it will be housed on Logan Way.