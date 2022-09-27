TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County voters will be asked to decide on 0.6 mills levy for the MetroParks. A similar levy in November 2020 failed by less than 2%, but the district is returning to the voters asking them to approve a levy that would generate money to help maintain and improve the parks.

There’s a lot to do at the Trumbull County MetroParks. You can walk, or bike, on the nearly 17 miles of the Western Reserve Greenway Bike Trail, kayak down the Mahoning River Water Trail or play a round at Young’s Run Disc Golf Course.

It’s a lot to maintain on an annual budget of $120,000.

“We currently do not have a park levy that would generate money for the park district,” Zachary Svette, the executive director of Trumbull county Metroparks.

Svette says some of the properties are in need of costly repairs; projects that are beyond what the district’s finances can handle.

“We have a bridge currently out on the bike trail which would cost about $750,000 to repair. We have um bike trail that needs repaired and that’s for the entirety of the section we’re probably talking somewhere between around $3 million,” said Svette.

And those are just some of the projects. Reasons why voters will see a 10-year 0.6 mills levy for the MetroParks on the November ballot. It would generate $2 million annually.

Svette says should the levy pass it would cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 roughly $21 dollars a year.

“We need to do a really good job of you know bringing that quality of life up a couple of steps to keep people here and be able to you know keep raising the bar in terms of quality of life here in the valley,” Svette finished.