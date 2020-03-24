New legislation would increase production, manage distribution of medical supplies across states

Ryan said this would help thousands of hospitals that are currently competing for medical resources

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan has announced legislation that would bring changes to the production of highly demanded medical supplies across the country.

Ryan discussed the legislation during a conference call on Tuesday.

Under the Medical Supply Chain Emergency Act, Ryan said President Donald Trump would have to implement the Defense Production Act of 1950 and federalize the manufacturing and distribution of medical supplies.

He said this would help thousands of hospitals that are currently competing for medical resources.

“Our first responders and health care workers are putting their lives on the line to protect our communities. We need to do our part and get them the supplies they need to do their jobs and keep themselves and their patients safe. We are already seeing shortages of vital medical supplies in communities across the country, which will only grow the longer we wait. This legislation will immediately increase production of vital resources like masks, gloves, surgical gowns and ventilators. We need to act now,” said Ryan.

“The current system, in which states and hospitals are competing against each other for scarce equipment, is both unnecessary and barbaric. Enough is enough. It’s time to centralize the critical medical supply chain and distribution during this public health crisis,” said Senator. Chris Murphy. “The Defense Production Act allows the president to require U.S. manufacturers to pivot production towards medical equipment, and our legislation requires him to actually do this and then take the additional step to direct the distribution of the gear so that it ends up in the places of true need.”

Under the bill, the president would have to identify private sector capacity to help provide at least 500 million N95 respirators, 200,000 medical ventilators, 20 million face shields, 500 million pairs of gloves and 20 million surgical gowns.

Ryan said the bill would require the administration to direct the distribution of these supplies.

