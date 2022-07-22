BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Lebanese restaurant will soon be opening on Market Street.

Ibrahim Jafar has been cooking for more than 20 years. He says it’s a part of who he is. That’s why he’s chosen to continue his journey with a new restaurant called Abe’s Shawarma.

“I’ve been doing it for over 20 years. It’s my passion, and I love it, and I get a lot of compliments from my friends, customers and people,” he said.

Jafar previously had a restaurant in downtown Youngstown from 2013 to 2017. Then, he moved away for a little while. When he got back to the city, he worked downtown again at Eman’s Lebanese Cuisine in the Federal Place food court.

But, Jafar said he wanted to open something of his own. That’s when he came across the old Sauceeino’s building. He knew it would be perfect for his place.

“I love the location. Everyone encourages me. It’s beautiful, on Market Street,”

Jafar said he’ll be selling authentic Lebanese food, including falafel, hummus, shawarma meat, fattoush salad, wraps and more.

“It’s a little bit new menu, but mainly, I’m keeping most of the same menu I had downtown,” he said.

Jafar plans to open the week of July 25. He’ll be open every day from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The restaurant has a drive-thru and will offer delivery services like Doordash and Uber Eats. But, Jafar said he’d love for people to come in, meet him and sit down to eat.