STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College, which is based in Steubenville and has a campus in Youngstown, has named a new interim president.

Dr. John R. Crooks will take the helm at a future date that has yet to be determined. This comes as current President Michael Geoghegan works to transition the new leadership, which also includes Arthur Daly who will serve as senior executive vice president.

Crooks has been the senior vice president of academic affairs at the college since 2020. He is credited with assisting in the formation of the Student Government Association, the Oak

Tree Literary Journal, which is led by students, and supported many student functions.

Crooks is also credited with helping Eastern Gateway grow its number of faculty and promoting the idea of greater faculty-student interaction.

“Eastern Gateway Community College is preparing to enter a new chapter in our school’s long history. Dr. John Crooks is a respected educator who is up to the task of heading our proud institution as we search for our next president. We also believe Arthur Daly will be a strong partner in helping Interim President Crooks as Senior Executive Vice-President of Eastern Gateway. The college is in good hands,” said James Gasior, Chairman of the Eastern Gateway Board of Trustees.