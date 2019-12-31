New lawyer, trial date set in Youngstown murder case

Kyle Rice is accused of the February shooting death of his ex-girlfriend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in the February shooting death of his ex-girlfriend received a new set of lawyers and a new trial date Tuesday.

Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court granted a request by 30-year-old Kyle Rice, of Youngstown, to have new counsel.

Rice is charged with aggravated murder for the shooting death of 28-year-old Danekua Bankston in Youngstown. Bankston was shot in the head Feb. 8 in her west side apartment and died a few days later after being taken off of life support.

Police said Rice shot Bankston in front of one of her children. The two had once dated.

Rice asked that a lawyer he retained, Ed Hartwig, be removed from the case for “irreconcilable differences,” including differences over strategy.

Judge Donofrio told Rice he would approve his request but said because the attorneys representing him are court-appointed, Rice would not get to choose them.

The judge appointed Mark Lavelle to represent Rice, along with Rachel Cerni, who Lavelle asked to be appointed to help him because an aggravated murder case often requires two attorneys.

Lavelle said he would need at least a month to prepare a defense for Rice. A trial date of March 16 was set with a Jan. 21 pretrial date.