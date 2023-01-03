YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed numerous bills into law. Below is a breakdown of some new laws that will take effect in Ohio:

Increased minimum wage

Ohio’s minimum wage has been increased from $9.30 per hour to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and from $4.65 to $5.05 for tipped employees.

Animal euthanizing

Senate Bill 164 was amended revising the law and penalties associated with animal cruelty. The law prohibits an animal shelter from euthanizing a domestic animal by use of a gas chamber.

Selling animal remains as food

Other changes to Senate Bill 164 include preventing the remains of companion animals to be used and sold in pet food. Prior to this amendment, this was legal in Ohio.

Protection of parental rights for people with disabilities

Gov. DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 202, which prohibits a person’s disability from being the basis to deny or limit custody, parenting time, visitation, adoption, or service as a guardian or foster caregiver of a minor.

Distracted driving

Distracted driving will become a primary offense, and police can pull someone over without them having to commit another traffic violation first. People can be pulled over for just holding a cell phone.

Dementia training

A new law will require emergency medical service personnel and peace officers to undergo dementia-related training.

Testing Your Faith Act

Ohio state institutes of higher education will now be required to adopt a policy providing students with religious accommodations.

Ambulances for dogs

House Bill 392 was signed into law authorizing ambulance transport of an injured police dog when the dog is hurt in the line of duty.

Below is a full list of other bills signed into law by Gov. DeWine: