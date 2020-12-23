Proposed law could offset costs of canceled agricultural events in Ohio due to COVID-19

House Bill 665 could be a path to lost funds due to canceled agricultural events

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – New, proposed legislation that is awaiting Governor Mike DeWine’s signature could be a safety net for some events if they are canceled due to COVID-19.

House Bill 665 could be a path to lost funds due to canceled agricultural events.

According to State Rep. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, who supported the bill, if a county agricultural society or independent agricultural society cancels an annual exhibition, the applicable county treasurer and department of agriculture must pay the society an amount that the society otherwise would have received if it had held the exhibition.

The bill also requires local fairgrounds, such as the Canfield Fairgrounds, to pay into the ABC Water District (a joint effort of Austintown, Boardman & Canfield Townships) to help address flooding issues.

“I was proud to stand today as the only legislator from Mahoning County to support House Bill 665, a bill that will better the lives of Mahoning County residents by providing funding to address the flooding issues that so many men and women in my district unfortunately face,” said Cutrona.

The legislation will ultimately offset costs for Ohioans and lead to greater flexibility among agricultural societies and others, Cutrona wrote.

More headlines from WKBN.com: