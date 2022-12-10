YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Latin market has opened up in the City of Youngstown.

Don Pedro Food and Market is located on Market Street on the city’s South Side. The owners held a grand opening Friday.

The store specializes in selling Hispanic foods. You can find everything from fruits and vegetables, Hispanic seasonings and canned goods as well as cooked dishes from different cultures. They also have pots, dishes and other cooking ware.

There is also a space for people to sit down and eat inside the store. The store’s owner said she enjoys when customers stay and eat.

“When we reunite and get together in the neighborhood, it becomes a blessing to everyone. Get to know each other culture, get to know each other little by little, and then we make a better community,” said owner Santos Hill.

The market sells foods from Puerto Rico, Honduras, Cuba and more.

Hill says she’s always wanted to own a store like this in the area and she gives all thanks to God.

“Because without God, nothing is possible,” she said.

It’s located at 3120 Market Street, and open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.