New landfill to be built in Mercer County

Tri-County Landfill Inc. will build a new landfill where the old one used to operate in the '80s

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – It looks like a new landfill will be coming to Mercer County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved an application, which will allow Tri-County Landfill Inc. to build a new landfill where the old one used to operate in the ’80s.

It’s located in Liberty and Pine townships. The waste — which is in old, unlined disposal areas — will be relocated to new, lined and monitored disposal cells.

The landfill will operate 24 hours a day, six days a week.