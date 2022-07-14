GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kayakers have a new place to put in.

A new kayak launch is up and ready to go at Kidds Mill Park on the Shenango River, near the Kidds Mill covered bridge.

The launch was installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

You can get to the launch from Hermitage by following Route 18 north to the Reynolds Industrial Park exit. Turn east (right) onto Kidd’s Mill Road, Covered Bridge Park is on the right, just after crossing the Shenango River. Canoe launch available. The distance from Hermitage is approximately 8 miles.

Other launches in the Valley run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can be found online.