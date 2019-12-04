New K9 officer on the job in Springfield Township

Officers Havoc and Corey specialize in drug enforcement and suspect apprehension

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Township Police Department welcomed a new member to the force on Tuesday.

K9 Officer Havoc went on duty for the very first time Tuesday evening with his partner, Officer Glenn Corey.

The pair spent the last month training together in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Officers Havoc and Corey specialize in drug enforcement and suspect apprehension.

Corey says having a K9 officer on duty makes everybody’s job easier.

“We can do in seconds what it takes five officers to do in an hour. He can clear a building, locate narcotics or an article, or track a bad guy. It’s just great. It’s a good gig,” Corey said.

Corey gives commands to Havoc in Dutch because he was raised in the Netherlands.

Corey worked with his previous K9 partner for over eight years before he retired from active duty a few months ago.