New K-9 officer hired to help Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force has added a team member with a nose for finding electronic devices.

The black lab is named Bubba, after longtime Sheriff’s Deputy William “Bubba” Walker, who passed away in 2019.

His handler is Deputy Jeff Rich.

The K-9 has a nose for detecting chemical compounds that are often used in cell phones, computers and other devices.

“So he knows that smell and when he smells that, he will, in his case, he will sit and he’ll alert. So he’s trained on that,” Rich said.

Rich hopes victims of human trafficking who learn about the new K-9 will be encouraged that the Task Force and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office are looking out for them.