New Jersey man charged in hit-and-run death of Youngstown man

Police said the local man was getting out of his car when he was hit

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Authorities charged a New Jersey man with vehicular homicide in a hit-and-run crash that left a Youngstown man dead.

Jarell Patterson, 30, of Union, hit Ray Horace, 43, of Youngstown, as Horace exited his parked vehicle in Newark on Saturday, the Essex Couty prosecutor said.

According to authorities, Patterson kept driving and was eventually stopped by Hillside police.

Patterson was being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance. It could not be determined if he had retained a lawyer.

