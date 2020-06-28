New Italian restaurant coming to downtown Youngstown Monday

The restaurant is where Roberto's Italian Ristorante once was

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cento Tre LLC announced that Youngstown will be getting a new Italian restaurant.

Prima Cucina Italiana will be opening in downtown Youngstown on Monday, June 29 at 103 W. Federal Street.

The new restaurant is where Roberto’s Italian Ristorante once was.

Co-owners and operators Gregg Rossi, Tim Huber and Larry Petrozzi say the dining experience will have an emphasis on the cooking of Rome. Co-operator and Executive Chef Josh Santangelo will present a culinary experience that will give off an “old country” feel.

At Prima, guests can enjoy traditional dishes along with a la carte options.

The bar will offer a handpicked selection of imported and domestic beer and wine along with artisan-made Italian cocktails.

The restaurant will allow guests to sit indoors or on the patio, and takeout is available.

They encourage you to call ahead and make a reservation at 330-743-3000.

Dinner service begins at 5:00 p.m.

For the safety of staff and guests, there will be temperature checks at the door and servers will wear masks as they service tables.