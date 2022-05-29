LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has learned new information on the reason Leetonia Schools closed early for Summer on Friday.

According to the Morning Journal, a Leetonia 9th-grader is in custody after a suspected pipe bomb threat on Friday.

According to Leetonia Police Chief Allen Haueter, a teacher found the word “pipe bomb” in a slideshow project under a drawing of a giraffe.

The teacher found the word before students were in the building, so they were ushered back onto buses and sent home.

The suspected 15-year-old student was found in the parking lot by officers and taken into custody. He is charged with inducing panic and making terroristic threats.

Superintendent Dennis Dunham said the school used extreme caution and even after nothing was found in a building search, he did not feel comfortable with students returning to school that.

Graduation and Class Day had to be rescheduled for Saturday.

Teachers will return Tuesday to allow students to get their belongings and return school items, according to the Morning Journal.

The student is still in custody at the Louis Tobin Attention Center.