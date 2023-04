HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The new HomeGoods store in Howland celebrated its grand opening.

It opened at 8 a.m. Thursday and closes at 10 p.m.

The over 22,000-square-foot store is in the Howland Commons near Kohl’s.

To mark the occasion, HomeGoods will donate $10,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.