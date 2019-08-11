New home found for Mosquito Lake drowning victim’s dog

Cooke says a family heard the story on 27 First News and reached out to him

by: WKBN Staff

Mosquito Lake Dog gets adopted

(WKBN) – The dog whose owner died from drowning in Mosquito Lake has been adopted by a new family.

When Christine Beheler died trying to save two children who were in danger of drowning at Mosquito Lake, her four children were left without a mother.

Her dog, Max, was also left in need of a permanent home.

Local animal advocate Jason Cooke reached out to Beheler’s family when he saw they were looking to re-home Max.

Cooke said a family heard about Max on 27 First News and reached out to adopt him.

