New Hermitage roundabout reopens to all traffic Wednesday

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 62, East State Street and the Shenango Valley Mall entrance in Hermitage is reopening to all traffic Wednesday.

Additional work off the road, including highway lighting and landscaping, will continue throughout the month.

Drivers are reminded to follow the traffic guidelines for roundabouts:

When approaching the intersection, slow down and be prepared to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks, as well as vehicles already circulating in the roundabout. Enter the roundabout only when there is a safe gap in the traffic.

Traffic within the roundabout must move in a counterclockwise direction. When approaching the desired exit point, drivers should use their right turn signal and watch for pedestrians in crosswalks.

Drivers should never stop within the roundabout. If an emergency vehicle enters the roundabout, drivers should exit the intersection as intended and then pull over to the side of the road.

Roundabouts are designed with a mountable curve in the center called a truck apron. It can be used by tractor-trailers and other large vehicles as needed to navigate the intersection.

The contractor is Kirila Contractors, Inc., of Brookfield. The contract cost is $3.89 million, which will be paid entirely with federal money.

You can find more information about the project on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s website.

