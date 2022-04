WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A new head pastor will be installed at the ELIM Christian Center in Warren Friday night.

Pastor Aruthenia Simmons will be installed Friday at 7 p.m. Pastor Simmons officially takes over after the former pastor Apostle Loretta died back in 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.

Bishop Troy Anthony Bronner from Buffalo will officiate the ceremony this evening.