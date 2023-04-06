WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren, a new grassroots group is trying to bring awareness to the city’s opioid problem.

The 6th Ward Community Impact Group held its first informational meeting on Thursday at Quinby Park.

Shanika Hill is one of the organizers. She says this cause is near to her heart because her younger brother died of an overdose. Her goal is to reach kids and keep them off drugs.

“As a family, sometimes you let a lot of stuff go. I feel like prevention could have happened, but we didn’t have all the answers. I took that time after my brother’s passing, did a lot of research and stuff and I put my main focus on that to help the next person,” she said.

Hill says they plan to have other informational events this spring.