New group of minority law enforcement officers hopes to educate the public

YOUNGTSOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Shades Of Blue group of minority police officers hopes to bring policing efforts into the light for the minority community.

The group, made up of members of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the Youngstown Police Department, announced its existence today and also welcomed its first new member, Deputy Mike Wilson.

Deputy Ronnie Casey Jr., the son of a deputy sheriff and city police officer, said he thought about organizing such a group in May and talked to others before they decided to form.

“We want to give a more accurate view of what law enforcement is about,” Casey said.

Deputy Will Harris, a charter member of the group, said the idea is to “educate the community and bridge the gap” between opinions of what law enforcement officers do and what they actually do.

All the charter members have been in law enforcement for over 20 years, which is important, said Deputy Mary Jane Greene, because their experience can not only help to educate the community, but to shepherd younger law enforcement personnel in how they can relate to residents.

“We are the ones that will pave the way,” Greene said.

The group is loosely modeled off the Black Knights Association, a group of minority police officers in the Mahoning Valley that has been around for several years and are known for their building in the old fire station in Brier Hill with its unique artwork. Casey said he talked to senior members of that group while Shades of Blue was in its infancy and they gave his group their blessing.

With the country’s attention turned to policing issues after several recently highly publicized cases of the deaths of Black men during encounters with law enforcement, Casey said it is hard to not feel conflicted, both as a Black man and as a deputy.

“We get it from both ends.” Casey said. “We want to make sure our community knows what’s going on and how law enforcement operates.”

Harris said the media often does not give an accurate depiction of policing and he hopes Shades Of Blue can change that narrative locally.

Malik Mostella, a member of the city police department, said he hopes people know that one of the reasons the group is being formed is to help give members of the minority community a sense that they know someone is watching out for them. He said the members of the group are dedicated to that because they live as well as work in the communities they serve.

“We want the community to know we are here and we are standing up for you,” Mostella said.

Casey said the group is planning on holding some community events in the future and is planning some already.

There are varying levels of membership to the group, including official for current law enforcement; associate for retired law enforcement; part time; and honorary for non-minority law enforcement members or people who are not in law enforcement.

For more information on the group and how to join, check out the Shades of Blue Facebook page. The group is also working on getting a website up.