BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new grocery store is coming to Boardman.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will be located on Boardman Poland Road. It will be in the plaza next to Party Place and Harbor Freight.

The company has more than 400 locations nationwide, but this will be the first in the local area. The company touts selling name-brand groceries at low prices.

The company submitted its compliance permit, and it was approved by Boardman’s Zoning Department.

An official open date has not been released yet.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.