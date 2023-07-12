SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Culinary students in Mercer County are getting a new place to set their creative juices free.

Wednesday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the C.H.E.F.S. Garden happened at Laurel Technical Institute in Sharon.

C.H.E.F.S. Garden stands for Culinary Horticulture Education and Food Sustainability, and it was made possible thanks to the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa.

This is a unique space for culinary students to explore the cultivation of plants while understanding the importance of food sustainability.

“They learn not just how to cook the products but how to start them from seed, transplant them out in the garden, care for them, harvest them, cook them, preserve them, everything we can do with them,” said Chef PJ O’Connor.

To mark the occasion, three trees were planted, symbolizing growth, sustainability and their fruitful partnership.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.