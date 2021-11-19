New funding will connect 75 miles of bike trails in 4 local counties

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is spreading over $300,000 to 45 projects in 16 states.

The Trumbull County MetroPark is getting $12,500 toward Phase 4 of the Western Reserve Greenway Project.

“Park and recreation is important for the quality of life in a health, prosperous community,” said executive director Zachary Svette.

The total project will cost around $4 million. The new grant will go towards the MetroParks local funding of that number.

“We’re connecting four counties, or should be when we’re finished here, so we’ll be connecting Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Ashtabula in over 75 miles worth of bike trail,” Svette said.

The project will pull cyclists off the road and give them a place to ride.

“Trucks are going 50 mph and some of those curves in the road are a little blind, so it’s just good to get people onto a trail,” Svette said.

The plan is to connect the Warren Bikeway with the Niles Greenway. It’ll be about 4 miles long, 10 feet wide and paved in asphalt.

The Warren Bikeway ends at Burton Street and the Niles Greenway ends at the intersection of State Route 46 and Robbins Avenue.

“It’s a very, very big connection in terms of our bigger system, which is the Great Ohio Lake to River Greenway,” Svette said.