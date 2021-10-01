New front gate will help protect Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s missions

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Air Reserve Station pumps millions of dollars each year into our local economy.

It was the highlight of a panel in Warren on Friday where First News anchor Chelsea Spears served as the moderator.

They talked about projects coming soon to the base.

One is building a new front gate to make it more secure, which is key to protecting their missions in different parts of the country and the world.

“That front gate is super important because we don’t want be having a mission at a gate that is not secure where airmen could be vulnerable or allows the enemy close access to the assets and people on the base,” said Elaine Bryant, managing director for the Federal and Military sector of JobsOhio.

Construction on the gate could start over the winter.