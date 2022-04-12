YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Officials cut the ribbon Tuesday morning for the Glenwood Fresh Market in Youngstown.

It’s been a long time since people on the south side of Youngstown and neighborhood communities have had a place to get fresh fruits and vegetables right in their own neighborhood.

The store, located at 2915 Glenwood Ave., will offer fresh produce free of charge for residents who meet income guidelines and have underlying health conditions, saving them from having to travel to Liberty or Boardman to buy what they need at today’s rising prices.

The Glenwood Fresh Market provides access to free fresh fruits, vegetables, and other healthy food items to residents of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley facing food insecurity issues. Other services include free health screenings, nutrition literacy courses, cooking demonstrations and other resources for members. Those who are eligible for the free services are SNAP Benefit recipients and households living under the 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.