New footwear retailer opening at Grove City Outlets

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Sperry, a footwear retailer of the popular boat shoes, will open up shop at the Grove City Premium Outlets.

Sperry is set to open in April.

“Adding an iconic brand like Sperry further drives home our commitment to bring the most sought-after retailers to Grove City Premium Outlets for our shoppers to enjoy,” said Carmen DeRose, general manager at Grove City Premium Outlets. “We are excited to welcome the addition of Sperry and its wide variety of footwear, including the popular boat shoes.”

Sperry offers shoes for men, women, kids and babies. It will take a 2,387-square-foot space in the outlets, next to Johnston & Murphy.